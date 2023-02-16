‘Turbulent weather event’ forced Irish Coastguard helicopter to make ‘controlled landing’ in Derry

Details of the incident were recently made public by Senator Gerard Craughwell.

It has emerged the Sligo-stationed R118 helicopter experienced problems on Sunday, February 5.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Craughwell said: “This morning [Thursday, February 9] I received information that R117 [sic, the 117 is based at Waterford] from Sligo was flying off Derry on Sunday.

A file picture of an Irish Coastguard helicopter.

"The aircraft was overstressed, lost control and exceeded its maximum airspeed. The UK Civil Aviation Authority has impounded the aircraft to conduct a full investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed: “On Sunday, February 5, the Branch was notified of an Irish Coastguard helicopter which made an emergency landing at City of Derry airport, Eglinton after suffering a serious incident in flight.

"An investigation has been launched and inspectors are in the process of gathering evidence about the circumstances of this event. A report will be published on the AAIB website once the investigation is complete.”

The Department of Transport confirmed the helicopter, carried out a controlled landing after encountering ‘a turbulent weather event, while en route to a pre-planned training exercise’.

"On foot of this event a comprehensive maintenance check was carried out by a CHC Helicopter engineering team. The helicopter was declared serviceable and returned to service on Tuesday, February 7.

