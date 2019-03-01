‘Turn laneways into art, horticulture hubs’

SDLP Foyleside Councillor Shauna Cusack has called for the potential to use art and horticulture to end dumping in the city’s most targeted laneways to be explored.

Colr. Cusack’s suggestion follows on from the council’s acceptance of her previous proposal last November to actively combat graffiti while simultaneously encouraging the promotion of urban art.

She said: “I am delighted that council officers are currently putting the framework and logistics of this project together and even more delighted that local creative organisations such as UV Arts are leading the way, and I am honoured to be working with them. No-one can fail to be impressed by the quality, standard and sheer talent of our fantastic local artists and as a Council we should be making the most of these assets and herein lies my mission.

“Having worked for years on the persistent, frustrating issue of indiscriminate laneway dumping within my Foyleside constituency, I realised my mantra that when an area is decorated and maintained, then it is generally respected, could work to tackle not only vandalism but this problem too. My vision is to bring laneways back into use for the residents by making them visually inspiring and environmentally friendly with various paintings, plantings but most of all, people.”

Colr. Cusack plans to speak with local experts and artists over the coming weeks “to see how this vision could become a reality.”