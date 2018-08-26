TV series about City’s Choir Festival to air on Tuesday

A new UTV series about the City of Derry International Choir Festival is set to be a hit with music lovers.

‘City of Song’ is a new four part series capturing the behind-the-scenes drama, the excitement and the beautiful music of the 2017 festival held in October last year.

The series is a mix of “fly on the wall” actuality, in depth interviews, staged performances and, of course, beautiful music throughout which is so engrained in the rich musical heritage of the city of Derry.

The programme features Dónal Doherty who is artistic director of the festiva land his mission is to establish the fledgling City of Derry International Choral Festival as a permanent feature of the city’s cultural calendar.

In the programme he and his hard- working team of volunteers spend three months putting the finishing touches to the hugely ambitious programme of musical competitions, performances and gala concerts that they hope make this, the 5 th edition of this choir festival, another resounding success.

Over the four episodes, viewers will get to know Dónal, his passion for music, his love of harmony and his pride in Codetta, the choir that he formed many years ago and which has achieved numerous plaudits and awards in other international competitions.

Viewers will see the formal launch of the festival in the splendid surroundings of St Columb’s Hall, the shcools competition and last minute rehearsals for the Gala Concert take place in the Guildhall.

Terry Brennan, Head of News and Programmes at UTV said, “‘City of Song’ is a beautiful four part series that is sure to appeal to music lovers of all tastes, and also those who love to be part of the action that a ‘fly on the wall ‘documentary style like this allows. Produced by Westway Film Productions, who also give us Joe Mahon’s Ulster Giants and previously Lesser Spotted Journeys, the series shows off the city of Derry, its people and buildings at its very best.”

City of Song will air on UTV on Tuesdays at 7.30pm beginning on August 27.