Twilight event in Derry as local people urged to mark Earth Hour

A twilight public event to mark the global Earth Hour will take place at Ebrington this weekend.

Zero Waste North West are inviting people across the region to take part in this year’s Earth Hour on Saturday, March 30 from 8.30pm to 9.30pm in their homes, workplaces, public buildings or by attending the public event.

Earth hour is a global event in which people, workplaces and landmarks switch off their lights in solidarity with ‘global efforts to secure nature and our home’.

Zero Waste North West is inviting people to join them at Ebrington Square for the hour, to admire the darkened skyline of the city.

A spokesperson for Zero Waste NW said many people feel powerless in the face of overwhelming threats to the planet, but when everyone comes together to take action, “we create a strong voice that can change things for the better and feel empowered in our active hope for change”.

90% of people who take part in Earth Hour say that it inspires them to do more to protect the planet.

For the past 10 years, people around the world have come together every Earth Hour to support efforts to tackle climate change.

Last year the Guildhall clock was dark for the event as well as Foyleside shopping centre, the Playhouse theatre, Magee College, St Eugene’s Cathedral and Foyle Arena car park.

Susan Doherty, organiser of the Derry event said: “Turning off your lights is a symbolic gesture that highlights how dependant we are on energy.

“We are putting the challenge to the people of our city to do their bit and turn off their lights between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

“We challenge businesses, restaurants, bars and office buildings who can’t turn off all lights, to stop and think which ones they can do without for the hour – maybe uplights, car park lights – every bit helps. If you are at home try having a candlelit dinner/ games night or going for an evening walk.”

Anyone doing their own event or action why not put it on the global WWF map by clicking the link: www.earthhour.wwf.org.uk