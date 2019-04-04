Two arrested after Derry & Donegal cross-border chase

Police have arrested two men on a number of alleged offences after a cross-border chase and a series of hit and runs.

The men aged 28 and 30 are currently in custody following the incident yesterday (Wednesday).

Police said a Volkswagen Golf was involved in a hit and run road traffic collision on the Temple Road, Strathfoyle yesterday morning.

Police Contact Management Centre said they received further calls about the manner in which the Golf was being driven.

Police said: “The vehicle was picked up by police on the Limavady Road and they followed it over the Foyle Bridge. A vehicle check point was set up which the driver ignored and continued at speed along the Madams Bank Road.

“Police that were following the vehicle then signalled for it to stop before witnessing the vehicle take the wrong side of the roundabout on Racecourse Road.

“Our colleagues in An Garda Síochána were informed and also moved in towards the border to assist. They soon located the vehicle and informed us of a chase back into the north.

“We took back the search for the vehicle and received another report of a hit and run on the Groarty Road and also a near miss with a pedestrian.”

Police said the vehicle was then abandoned and the occupants tried to escape on foot.

Police said they gave chase on foot through a field.

Two men were subsequently arrested for a number of offences and police confirmed this afternoon (Thursday) they are still in custody.

Police said they are keen to speak with the driver of the car that was struck on Groarty Road and also the pedestrian that avoided the vehicle. The reference number for the incident is 716 of 03/04/19 and police can be contacted on 101.