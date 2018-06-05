Two arrested in Strabane and car taken in Derry creeper burglary recovered

Two men have been arrested in Strabane and a car that was stolen in a creeper style burglary in Derry in the early hours of this morning recovered.

Police arrested the two males following reports of suspicious activity in Strabane.

Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “Shortly after 8.20 a.m. this morning Police received a report of two men acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Castlegrange Park in Strabane. Officers responded and following a search of the area detained the suspects.

“The two males, aged 27 and 36, were arrested and a red coloured Peugeot car, that had been reported stolen during a creeper style burglary in the Caw Park area of Derry/Londonderry during the early hours of this morning was recovered by police.

“This is a great example where information from the community has led to the arrests of two suspects. I would encourage everyone to report suspicious activity to us – no matter how insignificant it may seem, the report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime. We would like all of you to help us spread the message.

“Both males remain in custody being questioned about a number of offences in the Derry and Strabane areas overnight.”