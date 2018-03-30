Two cars damaged after torching of vehicle in Derry

A fire sparked by an arson attack on a car in Derry in the early hours of Tuesday spread to another vehicle, police have confirmed.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of criminal damage in the Campion Court area of Top of the Hill.

Shortly before 2.20 a.m. police received a report that a parked car was on fire. This fire spread to a second vehicle.

Police would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact Police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 102 of 27/03/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.