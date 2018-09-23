Two cars flip body in separate crashes

Two cars flipped the body in separate incidents in Creggan this week prompting one councillor to request extended crash barriers.

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell issued the call after the accidents on Southway on Wednesday and Saturday.

He said: “There have been two road accidents on Southway this week during which the vehicles flipped over.

“It’s frightening when you see the damage to the vehicles. And I hope anyone injured in these accidents makes a quick recovery.

“I will be in contact with Transport NI this week to ask them to extend the crash barriers down to the end of the bad bend on Southway as a matter of urgency."