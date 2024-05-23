Two casualties taken to hospital for treatment after collision at Sainsbury’s slip road in Derry

Paramedics, firefighters and the PSNI attended the scene of the collision shortly after 8am.

The slip road from the Strand Road to Sainsbury’s was closed due to the road accident which occurred close to the entrance to the Lesley Retail Park.

Fire appliances from Northland Road and Crescent Link attended the incident.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision earlier this morning.

"Firefighters used man handling and stabilisation techniques to make the scene safe. Two casualties were transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 9.05pm.”

The PSNI confirmed two people were taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) following the incident during Thursday morning rush hour.

The stretch of road where the collision occurred was closed for a time as the incident was being dealt with but was re-opened shortly after 9am, a spokesperson for the PSNI told the ‘Journal’.

Two flat bed lorries were dispatched to the scene to remove the two cars that appeared to have suffered considerable damage in the road traffic collision.

The incident occurred close to the roundabout junction at KFC in the Lesley Retail Park close to the popular Meadowbank and McFarland quays along the River Foyle.

