Two ‘critical but stable’ after slurry accident near Claudy

Two men injured in a farm accident outside Claudy on Saturday remained in a critical condition in hospital last night.

The men, one in his 40s and the other in his 70s, were rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital after being overwhelmed by fumes when mixing slurry on a farm on the Ballynahedin Road shortly after 4 p.m.

Yesterday evening a spokesperson for the Western Trust said both men remained in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital.

Ulster Unionist Party Alderman Mary Hamilton, who knew both men, said she hoped they would make a full recovery.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Alderman Hamilton.

“I wish them both a speedy recovery and God’s blessing.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, which was among the first responders at the scene on Saturday, said an air ambulance was deployed in response to the incident.

“The Ambulance Service got the call at 3.45 p.m. following reports of two men involved in a slurry incident on the Ballyhanedin Road in Claudy,” a spokesperson said.

“Two accident and emergency vehicles, one ambulance officer and the charity air ambulance were also tasked to the scene.

“After initial assessment and treatment at the scene, two male patients were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.”

The PSNI also confirmed: “Emergency services attended the scene of an incident at a farm in the Claudy area around 4.00 p.m. on Saturday, June 16.

“Two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 70s, were taken to hospital for treatment. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

The incident has once again underlined the often grave hazards of agricultural work just six years after Herbert (Herbie) Rosborough lost his life in Claggan just a few miles from where Saturday’s incident occurred.

Mr. Rosborough lost his life when he was thrown from his tractor while spreading slurry.