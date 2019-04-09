Two Derry schools win BBC choir competition

The choirs of Ebrington Primary School and Thornhill College cemented Derry’s reputation as the ‘city of song’ as they were named N. Ireland School Choir of the Year.

Over 60 choirs battled it out over the last eight weeks to win to coveted title.

Ebrington Primary School, Londonderry, winners of the junior section of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year

Six choirs, three junior and three senior, made it through to the final and performed two songs each at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

The performances were broadcast live on BBC Radio Ulster on Sunday and for the first time it will be televised on BBC ONe NOrthern Irleand on Sunday, April 14 at 5.30pm.

The awards to the two schools were presented by guest judge, Carrie Grant, vocal coach, singer and television presenter.

The rest of the judging panel was made up of Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music, Arts Council for Northern Ireland; Richard Yarr, Senior Producer Classical Music, BBC Radio Ulster and Andrew Nunn, Musical Director with the Ulster Youth Choir.

The winning choirs will feature across a range of programming and events during this year.

Mrs. Quigley, from the music department of Thornhill College, said: “ I am over the moon and so happy for the girls. They have worked so hard for this. They are a credit to themselves and the school.”

Rachel Stone, conductor of the Ebrington Primary School Choir, said: “We are just absolutely overwhelmed. I was so proud of our choir and it was just amazing to look at their wee faces when they won.

“All their commitment and hard work paid off and everyone is just so proud of them.”