Two hospitalised and man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after baseball bat fracas

Two men have been hospitalised and a teenager arrested on suspiscion of attempted murder after reports of a fight among baseball bat wielding youths in Derry this morning.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an assault in the Barr’s Lane area of Hazelbank.



Detective Sergeant Phelan said: “Police received a report at around 12:10am of a group of males fighting outside a property with what was described as baseball bats.



"A 19-year-old male sustained injuries to his face, while a 22-year-old male sustained an injury to his head.



"Both males were taken to hospital.



"The 19-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault on police. He remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.



"The 22-year-old male remains in hospital this morning undergoing treatment.



"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Barr’s Lane area around this time and witnessed the incident, or anyone who has information which may be useful to our investigation, to contact Detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 8 of 28/03/18.



"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”