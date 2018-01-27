Two hospitalised and three arrested following assault

Two men have been hospitalised after being badly assaulted at a house in Derry this afternoon.

A number of people have been arrested.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Shortly after 1:45 pm it was reported that a man in his 20s and another in his 40s had been assaulted at a property in the city.

"Both have since been taken to hospital for treatment to head and facial injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Police have since arrested two men and a woman in relation to this incident on suspicion of GBH with intent."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 705 27/01/18.

Alternatively information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.