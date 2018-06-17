Two hospitalised men stable after farm incident

Two men have been hospitalised after an incident on a farm near Claudy

The men were taken to Altnagelvin after the incident on Saturday.

"Both men are in a stable condition, one more critical than the other," a spokesperson for the Western Trust confirmed.

The PSNI said: "Emergency services attended the scene of an incident at a farm in the Claudy area around 4pm yesterday, Saturday, June 16.

"Two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 70s, were taken to hospital for treatment. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed."