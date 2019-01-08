Two Inishowen men facing murder charges in Australia

Two men from Inishowen are facing murder charges in Australia after a man they allegedly assaulted died in hospital.

Christopher McLaughlin (24) from Malin and Nathan Kelly (21) from Glengad, were previously arrested and charged with grievious bodily harm in company and affray.

The charges arose after a 66-year-old man was found with critical injuries on the side of a road at Summerhill, Sydney at around 12.30am on Saturday, December 29 2018.

He was treated at the scene, before being taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

He died in hospital at around 8.30am Australian time on Monday, January 7.

McLaughlin and Kelly were both charged with murder on Monday.

They remain in custody and are due to appear at Burwood Local Court tomorrow, Wednesday 9 January.