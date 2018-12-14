Two major sport and music events in 2019

A ‘national sporting event’ and ‘three date music festival’ next summer will be supported by a £35,000 subvention from Derry City & Strabane District Council under a programme that’s previously supported major concerts and festivals in the district.

The decision to allocate the funding was approved by members of DC&SDC’s Business & Culture Committee and expected to be rubber-stamped by the Council at its December meeting as the ‘Journal’ went to Press last night.

Head of Culture at DC&SDC, Aeidin McCarter, informed councillors that the Council received two requests for funding under the National Events Subvention Fund.

One of these was from the organiser of a four-day ‘national sporting event’ running from June 27, 2019, who requested £30,000. The other request was from the organiser of a music event that will run over three days next July. They requested £20,000.

Ms. McCarter said both of the events had an overall budget of over £100,000 , would attract over 5,000 visitors, and would highlight the district council area as an events and tourism destination through high profile, international media coverage.

“Event A is a national sporting event run over four days and scored the highest with 74.7 with full marks for bed nights and high score for marketing and media value,” she reported.

“Event B is a national music event run as part of a three date festival scored 35.9 with the lower score reflecting the lower bed night figure and lower marketing budget and media value.

“As there is currently a limited budget of £35,000 it is recommended that Event A be awarded £23,639 of this amount based on their score of 74.7 and that Event B be awarded £11,361 based on their score of 35.9.

“These awards will be made subject to the applicants meeting all the conditions of any Letter of Offer,” added Ms. McCarter.