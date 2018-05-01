Two men arrested after householder threatened with knife

Two men suspected of stealing cash and medication after threatening a householder with a knife in the early hours of this morning are currently being questioned by police.

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information following the reported aggravated burglary in the Galliagh Park area.

Detective Sergeant Moore said: “It was reported that shortly after 1:00 am that two men entered an address and threatened the occupant with a knife before making off with cash and medication. Two males aged 23 and 24 were arrested a short time later and are currently in custody.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 54 01/05/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”