Two men aged 44 and 46 are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court today charged with blackmail and a number of drugs offences including being concerned in the supply of class A,B & C drugs.

They have also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to membership of a proscribed organisation.

The men were arrested in the Strabane area on Tuesday by detectives from Organised Crime who were carrying out an investigation into the activities of the INLA.