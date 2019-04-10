Two men arrested on suspicion of drugs supply, blackmail, INLA membership

Two men in their forties have been arrested in Strabane on suspicion of drugs control, blackmail and INLA membership, police have said.

Officers from PSNI Organised Crime Branch, investigating the activities of INLA, arrested the men yesterday.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said: “The two men, aged 44 and 46, were arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, on suspicion of a number of offences including blackmail, membership of a proscribed organisation and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

"Both men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave in Belfast where they are assisting us with our enquiries.”