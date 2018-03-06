Two men still being questioned in connection with fatal stabbing of Karol Kelly

Two men, aged 19 and 20, arrested by police investigating the fatal stabbing of 35-years-old Creggan man, Karol Kelly, in the early hours of Sunday, remain in police custody.

The PSNI opened a murder probe after Mr. Kelly, from Beechwood Avenue, died from stab wounds sustained in an altercation involving a number of men in the Grafton Street area at around 2.40 a.m. on Sunday.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, were initially arrested in the wake of the incident, although the 27-years-old was later released on police bail pending further enquires.

Detectives were granted a 36 hour extension to question the two men currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Tributes have been paid to the 35-year-old father of Kerri, Lucy, Cormac, Abiageal and Jax, who is mourned by his parents Francis and Philomena and his sisters and brothers of Francesca, Paul and Emma-Louise.

Older sister Francesca, posting on social media, described Karol as her “wee bro” who had been “taken away from us all too soon”.

Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion said: “There is shock in the Rosemount community and right across the city on hearing this sad news.

“I want to express my sympathies to the family of this young man and while details are still emerging of this tragic death I would urge anyone with any bit of information to bring that to the PSNI.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan said: “A family and an entire community has lost a loved one in the most shocking of circumstances.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of my colleagues are with the man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I know the victim and his family and

"I have no doubt that the local community will rally around them and offer any support they can in the days and weeks ahead.

“The incident took place shortly after 2.30 a.m. on Sunday in the Grafton street area during an altercation. I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the area to please come forward and help police with their investigation.”

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “My thoughts first and foremost go to Karol’s family who woke up yesterday [Sunday] morning to the horrific news about the murder of their loved one.

“He was a father to five children aged between three and 15 years old and they all now face a lifetime without his presence. Karol was a devoted son, brother and uncle and he also leaves behind a partner.

“Karol’s murder has caused widespread shock and distress within the Creggan area, particularly for those who witnessed this violent and senseless attack. The community in the Grafton Street area may hold vital information which could help to establish the circumstances surrounding Karol’s murder.

"I would like to thank the community for the help they have provided so far and would appeal to those with any information to contact detectives at Strand Road police station.

“I would particularly like to speak to anyone who was in the Grafton Street or Park Avenue areas of Derry on Sunday morning between 2.30am and 3am.

“This includes people who were in the area prior to the altercation taking place and also anyone who witnessed the murder. Grafton Street is a quiet, residential area and I would like to thank people living here for their patience while police continue to investigate this brutal attack. Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 243 04/03/18.”