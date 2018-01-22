Two people and puppy rescued in flat fire

A smoke alarm has helped save the lives of two people and a puppy during a house fire in the Hazelbank area of the city at the weekend.

Police, fire brigade and ambulance personnel attended the house fire at Drumard Close at around 4.30am on Sunday.

Fire & Rescue officers said a smoke alarm alerted neighbours to the blaze, while PSNI officers discovered the fire while carrying out enquiries in the area.

A PSNI Foyle representative said police forced entry and the occupants were rescued from the flat, “and fire-fighters using breathing apparatus rescued a puppy from the kitchen”.

He added: “Watch commander Kevin Chester commended the actions of the police officers involved and stated that the fire was an accidental fire caused by an unattended cooker.

“He also stressed the importance of having a working smoke alarm.”

A spokesperson for the Fire & Rescue Service said they received the call out at 4.28am.

Two appliances from Northland Fire Station and a third from Crescent Link Fire Station were dispatched to the area.

“Firefighters dealt with a small cooker fire in a first floor flat,” the spokesperson said, adding:

“Two people were lead to the safety with the assistance of police and they were attended to by Ambulance personnel at the scene.

“A dog was rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

“A smoke alarm alerted neighbours to the fire. The cause of the fire was determined as accidental and the incident was dealt with at 4.49am.”

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson meanwhile said they were called at 4.29am following reports of a fire alarm sounding in Drumard Close.

A spokesperson said: “One A&E crew were dispatched to the incident. Following assessment and treatment at the scene by paramedics, no one was transported to hospital.”