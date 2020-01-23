Two people hospitalised after car crashes into traffic light in Derry

Two people were taken to hospital and a traffic light damaged after a two vehicle car crash in Derry.

The accident occurred at the junction of Strand Road and Meadowbank Avenue sometime after 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

A saloon car was damaged in the incident.

Police are investigating the two vehicle collision.

Sergeant Neville Martin said: “Shortly after 10:20pm, it was reported that a black Citreon Xsara and a silver Skoda Superb were involved in the incident which occurred at the junction of Meadowbank Avenue. It is understood that a traffic light was damaged during the incident.

“Two people were taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be serious and one man was spoken to at the scene.

“Enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or captured footage on their dash cam to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1947 22/01/20.”

A traffic light was knocked into a 45 degree angle.

The street infrastructure remained leaning at an acute angle but was still functioning at Thursday rush hour.