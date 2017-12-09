Two pronged approach needed to combat drugs

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed a series of recent drugs seizures in the Derry area but has also warned that a two-pronged approach is needed to properly tackle the misuse of drugs in the city.

The Ballyarnett councillor said policing was just one side of an equation, which must also include the provision of services for people suffering from addiction.

She said “I am pleased about the amount of recent drugs seizures in the Derry and North West region.

“The people who sell these drugs have no consideration for the impact it is having on the people who use them and their families.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to bring it to the police so they can continue to protect communities in Derry from the scourge of drugs.”

But decent services for those addicted to drugs are also required, she said.

“While these successful seizures are to be welcomed it is also important to care for those who are addicted to various drugs.

“It’s vital that we support groups who are working hard in our city and district to help these people get their lives back on track.”