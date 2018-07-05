Two reasons why your weight loss hopes have failed

In this week's Health, Fitness and Mindset blog, award winning personal trainer, Seamus Fox discusses ways to stop complacency creeping into your weight loss regime.

“I was doing so well I’d been the lightest I’ve ever been, I felt so much fitter, and now I feel like I’m starting over again! Sound familiar?

In my experience there are two reason why you feel like you have to start over again.

1. The first approach wasn’t sustainable. Too many restrictions; too extreme; wasn’t a long-term approach; you went for the quick fix.

2. You simply stopped doing the things that worked!

Got to a certain point and felt comfortable?

You eased up on training

You let bad nutrition habits creep back in

You stopped being as consistent

You thought you could maintain it alone?



I’ve heard it time and again. I was X weight and now I’m starting again and I’m so disappointed!

So many people reach a certain point and feel that the work is done, it’s not!

The biggest part is to keep up the good habits that helped get you there!

Never let complacency creep in and you can solve that problem of having to start over, over and over again!