Two separate fires in Bridgend and Burnfoot on same day
Gardaí in Inishowen attended the scene of two separate fires just a few miles from each other on Friday.
Gardai confirmed they attended at a premises at Elaghbeg, Bridgend shortly after 11.30pm on Friday, May 10. The fire was bought under control by local Fire Services and the scene is preserved for examination. There was no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.
Separately on May 10, shortly before 2pm Gardaí attended at the scene of a fire at a Carnaghannagh, Burnfoot, No offences were disclosed.
