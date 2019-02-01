Two shot in paramilitary attacks in Derry estate

Two men have been shot in the legs in a paramilitary-style shooting in Derry.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley condemned the incident in Ballymagroarty.

He said: "This is a shocking incident tonight.

"Sadly, there have been a number of similar attacks in the area over the past twelve months.

"There can be no place for the use of guns or gangs of masked men on the streets of our city.

“All of this is in stark contrast to the good work that is going on in this community.

"I would call on anyone with information on this shooting incident to bring it forward to the PSNI."

Police confirmed two men were shot in separate locations in the estate at around 8 p.m.