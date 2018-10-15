Two suspected burglars arrested after being disturbed by homeowner

Suspected housebreakers are being questioned by police after being disturbed by a homeowner in Derry.

Police have arrested two males following an attempted burglary in the city at the weekend.

Sergeant McCollum said: “At around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday morning, two males were disturbed by a homeowner whilst attempting to break into a property in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

“The males made off on foot but were detained a short distance away by responding police officers.

“Both men remain in custody and detectives are investigating a possible link between this incident and other similar reports in the same area.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 543 of 14/10/18.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”