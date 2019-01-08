Two year Cornshell campaign pays off

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the news that after a two years campaign, resurfacing of the roads in Cornshell Fields is to take place.

Councillor Duffy said: “I welcome the confirmation from the Road Service that it intends to begin work resurfacing Cornshell Fields within the next few of weeks.

“I have been campaigning for the resurfacing of Cornshell Fields for almost two years. The road is one of the worst examples of a road surface in Derry, with taxi drivers stating they are reluctant to lift people as they are constantly having their cars damaged.

“Local residents are severely out of pocket with repairs to their vehicles and have actually got to the point that some are no longer claiming off the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) as it is happening all too often.”

Colr. Duffy added: “I completely understand the pressures on the Department for Infrastructure regarding its budgets and requests for road assessments and upgrades, but the people of Cornshell Fields have been more than patient in waiting for this work to be carried out. So its great to finally see this work is going to happen.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure confirmed back in October 2018 that resurfacing was in the pipeline but postponed due to proposed gas installation works and would take place at a later date subject to funding availability.