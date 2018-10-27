Two young children uninjured after attack on house

Two young children whose home was targeted by unknown attackers in Derry on Thursday were uninjured, police have confirmed.

The PSNI are looking for a motive for the attack during which windows of a house and car were smashed.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after damage was in the Ard Grange area.



It was reported that shortly after 9pm two men, dressed in dark clothing, smashed the windows of a car parked in the driveway before smashing the living room window of the house.

A man and two young children who were in the house at the time were not injured during the incident.



Detectives are working to establish a motive for the incident.

Detective Constable Donnell is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1298 25/10/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.