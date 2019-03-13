Ubuntu to showcase worldwide diversity through music and dance

Cultural groups from all over the city and district are set to celebrate diversity from around the world with a packed programme of traditional music, song and dance in the city centre on Saturday March 16.

The Ubuntu Global Festival is one of the highlights of the Spring Carnival 2019 programme and will include two performance stages in Guildhall Square and in the main hall of the Guildhall, interactive workshops, an award winning street acrobatics act, world dance taster sessions, face painting and animation.

The free event takes place between 12pm and 5pm and is supported by the Good Relations Team in Derry City and Strabane District Council which is funded by The Executive Office (TEO) District Council’s Good Relations Programme.

Groups from around the globe will be offering the chance to find out more about their ethnic background, sharing the stories, arts and crafts that reflect their unique identity.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor John Boyle, said he was looking forward to sampling the sights and sounds of the event.

“The Ubuntu Festival is one of the main elements in the Spring Carnival programme and is a spectacular and colourful celebration of arts and culture from around the world for people of all ages to enjoy,”

“This year’s programme is as diverse and eclectic as ever with lots to see and do and is the ideal way to spend your Saturday afternoon during the Spring Carnival celebrations.

“I am delighted to see so many different nationalities coming together to promote inclusion and understanding and to allow other cultures the chance to enjoy new experiences and learn more about other communities.”

Angela Askin, Good Relations Officer with DCSDC agreed: “It is wonderful to see a celebration of world cultures taking place in the centre of the city.

“It will be a fantastic event packed with performances and activates for all the family.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to attend the event and enjoy the carnival atmosphere of the event.”

The Global Beats stage in Guildhall Square will feature beats and rhythms from a wide range of cultures including performances from World DJ Kwa, Ibuki Taiko Drum, Salsa Brothers, Magwere, Matreshki, Akrowa and Los Dramaticos.

Inside the Guildhall, the World Music Stage will feature Classical Indian Dance, Rosinka, Flamenco Dance, Chinese Fan Dance, Songs of Asia, Solas Flamenco and Indian Dance Group.

In addition to the above there will be Crafts of the World Interactive Workshops where you can enjoy a host of colourful activities including Russian Doll Making, Indian Wood Block Printing, Japanese Book Decoration, Origami, Traditional Costume Dressing Up and even get an authentic Henna Tattoo.

Downstairs in the Whittaker Suite dance classes will be hosted every 30 minutes where people of all ages can try their hand at Bhartatanatyam South Indian, Japanese Bon Odori, Chinese Yang ge, Spanish Flamenco, Chinese Folk, Philippines Manlalatik and Flamenco.

Keep an eye out for the fantastic Afrikan Warriors with their street acrobatic show in Guildhall Square and a Footsteps NI presentation of ‘The Legend of Tír na n’Óg .

Full details of the Ubuntu Programme and the wider Spring Carnival are available at www.derrystrabane.com/springcarnival.