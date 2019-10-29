UDA flags designed to intimidate and should be removed: Fleming

The erection of loyalist paramilitary flags near a new housing development on the outskirts of Derry has been condemned by a local councillor.

Sinn Féin's Councillor Paul Fleming said: “Many residents have raised concerns about flags that have been erected at a new housing development in Drumahoe. This is a new build, and no one should be erecting flags to try to mark out territory.

“It is intimidating for residents within the area, and having visited the site and seeing the flags which include UDA flags I feel that it needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency."

Colr. Fleming said he raised the matter at a meeting of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and said the matter should be addressed urgently.

“No one should feel intimidated in their own home or indeed the area they live. We should all be working together to build and develop a shared city that is welcoming for all,” he said.