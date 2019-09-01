Ulster Bank face-lift for Visit Derry

The old Ulster Bank building in Waterloo Place is to get another minor face-lift as part of Visit Derry’s full relocation to its new city centre premises.

Derry & Strabane District Council has applied for permission to erect a new entrance canopy on the northeastern side of the building running between Waterloo Place and Shipquay Place.

A new Design and Access Statement, prepared by Hamilton Architects, said the new canopy will guide visitors to the city into the new visitor information centre.

“Analysis of the site showed that most visitors would be approaching the centre from the Guildhall Square, City Walls and bus centre to the southeast so we decided to use the existing entrance on this side of the building.

“In order to guide visitors towards this entrance we are proposing a simple canopy over the existing doors.

“The canopy will be over clad with zinc to match the existing window feature on the northwest facade of the building. We have also proposed bicycle stands to the left of the existing entrance doors,” the architects stated.

The new entrance will also be lit to make it more attractive and visible to tourists during the winter months.

DC&SDC has also applied for permission to fit out the existing commercial and ground floor units to facilitate Visit Derry’s move.

Since 2016 the Derry tourist lobby has been running its marketing and administration functions from Waterloo Place, while its front-of-house tourist services have continued at its premises on Foyle Street.

The Council and Visit Derry believe that Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place is a more natural drop off for tourists.