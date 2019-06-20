Uncertainty over £45m CoDA value

The Local Government Auditor Pamela McCreedy feared uncertainity over the Derry to London Public Service Obligation route could affect the value of airport assets, estimated at £45m last year.

In her Audit Report 2019, she wrote: “The key concern is the uncertainty in respect of sufficient funding for the London airport route. Should these going concern issues crystallise, then there may be a significant impairment on the carrying value of airport assets (£45 million as at 31 March 2018).”

The issue was resolved for the short term when in February British Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, renewed the PSO for a further 2 years, until May 1, 2021.