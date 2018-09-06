Unemployed to be helped into self-employment

The Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens, Councillor Brenda Chivers, has encouraged local entreprenurs to avail of a new jobs-boosting programme being rolled out by Roe Valley Enterprises Ltd.

Speaking at the launch of the new Exploring Enterprise Programme (EEP) the Mayor said it will help unemployed or economically inactive individuals improve their employment prospects and explore potential self-employment opportunities.

“The Exploring Enterprise Programme aims to increase business awareness and give support to individuals thinking of starting their own business,” said the Mayor.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the local economy and we need a constant stream of new people coming forward with business ideas.

“Exploring Enterprise gives people an opportunity to research and develop their ideas. In many cases people need encouragement and the programme can give them the confidence to go ahead. For many the programme provides a purpose that helps them focus on moving forward,” she added.

EEP is an Enterprise Northern Ireland initiative which is part funded through the Northern Ireland European Social Fund Programme 2014 – 2020, the Department for the Economy, Local Enterprise Agencies and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Michael McQuillan, Chief Executive of Enterprise Northern Ireland, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for participants who are experiencing challenges or facing barriers to entering or returning to the labour market, to gain an understanding of enterprise and become employment or self-employment ready.”

Contact Causeway Enterprise Agency on 028 7035 6318 or Roe Valley Enterprises Ltd on 02877762323.