UNESCO status for hurling showcases Irish culture: Colr

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has said UNESCO’s decision to grant camógie and hurling cultural heritage status will further showcase Irish culture around the world.

He was speaking after the Gaelic Games were inscribed by UNESCO on its ‘Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.’

“I am delighted that UNESCO have given Gaelic Games, hurling and camógie the international recognition they deserve,” he said.

“Hurling and camógie are unique sports, they are currently unmatched anywhere in the world. It is only fitting that they are given this prestigious recognition.

“Gaelic Games are at the heart of Irish culture and currently thrive across the island of Ireland - particularly among our young people.

“This is an excellent showcase for Irish culture and further demonstrates the surge in participation in Gaelic Games, which has over 250,000 members in the North alone,” said the Creggan councillor.