Urgent appeal for more adoptive parents

The Western Health and Social Care Trust is calling for adoptive parents to provide a forever home for children in the Western Trust area, with an information event in Derry next month.

Within the last year the Western Trust has placed a large number of children for adoption, and health bosses said they now urgently need to recruit more adoptive parents for children who will be ready for adoption in the near future.

The Trust said they were also keen to find adoptive parents for children over four years, children with disabilities and sibling groups where one of the children could be older, possibly over five years.

An information event has been organised for Friday, February 9 in Clooney Hall, Derry at 2.30pm

Catherine McKevitt, Western Trust Service Manager Adoption and Permanency Team said: “Many adoptive parents have found taking this first step the hardest and these sessions will provide people with general information about the process and children available for adoption. Adoption and Permanency Social workers will be on hand to answer any individual questions.

“The world of adoption is changing and for some children, temporary care is needed until it is possible for them to be returned to their families, however, there is a growing number of children unfortunately that are unable to live with their birth families.”

Anyone seeking more information is asked to contact Roisin Lynch on 028 7131 4226 or email: roisin.lynch@westerntrust.hscni.net