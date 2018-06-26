UU confirms Dunvale flooding works now under way - Cooper

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed confirmation from the Ulster University at Magee that work to find a solution over drainage issues which affected homes in Dunvale Park following flooding last year is now underway.

Colr. Cooper said: “Homes in Dunvale Park bordering the playing fields at the University of Ulster site on the Duncreggan Road were affected by the floods last year.

“Residents contacted me with their concerns and fears and asked if I could see what could be done to prevent flooding around their homes.

“I had discussions with the University and outlined the concerns of local residents in regards to future flooding. Officials at the University took those concerns on board and worked to find a permanent solution as a matter of urgency.”

Colr. Cooper said that it was expected the works will be completed within weeks. “I am pleased that this work is now underway and will hopefully be finished by the end of July,” he said.