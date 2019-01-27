UV Arts creating vibrant spaces and making art more inclusive

Two Derry businesses have won a prestigious national award for their work in tackling society’s biggest challenges.

UV Arts, an innovative social enterprise which uses street art to create social change, is one of two local businesses to be named as one of 50 New Radicals.

New Radicals is a list compiled by NESTA and The Observer which highlights the work of radical-thinking individuals and organisations developing creative ways of addressing issues in society.

Karl Porter, from UV Arts, said the main aim for the business was to use street art in a positive way.

“The initial idea for UV Arts came about from a need for strong visual change in the city, to create more vibrant spaces and to make art more inclusive.

“We tackle the negative use of paramilitary street art in the city and use street art in a positive way, by collaborating with youth groups, community organisations and statutory bodies to deliver projects that engage young people in making public art and help to transform their social and creative skills and their communities.”

UV Arts received some early stage assistance from The People’s Accelerator Programme, a free programme focused on developing ideas for social change and innovation in communities across Northern Ireland.

The People’s Accelerator Programme offers a wide range of support for any member of the community aged 18 and over to develop their idea.

The programme does this through a series of workshops, mentoring, networking and finally providing the opportunity to pitch to potential funders and partners.

They are currently seeking new participants for the programme.

Highlighting the support which UV Arts received from The People’s Accelerator Programme, Karl said: “The team at the People’s Accelerator Programme took a real interest in my project and encouraged me to make connections with the right people in order to progress it. They provided access to vital resources and information, help with funding applications and were a really important catalyst in developing our business into the thriving venture it is today.”

The People’s Accelerator Programme is an initiative by Amplify NI, powered by The Young Foundation and funded by the Big Lottery Fund.

To find out more about the People’s Accelerator Programme 2019 and how to bring your idea for social change in your community to life, contact Amplify NI on 028 90020172 or visit https://www.amplifyni.org/the_peoples_accelerator_2019