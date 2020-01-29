Van Morrison to play City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2020

Van Morrison will play the Millenium Forum in Derry in as part of the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Friday and are expected to be snapped up in minutes.

The theatre announced the coup on Wednesday.

The City of Derry Jazz Festival will be returning for the 19th time this year, with a packed programme of events taking place over five days from May 7th – 11th, expected to draw upwards of 70,000 people to the city.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said she looked forward to a thrilling performance from the veteran artist.

“This is fantastic news for the Festival,” she declared.

“The return of such an acclaimed artist to headline the Jazz Festival just highlights how the event is regarded in the music world. Van Morrison has a dedicated army of fans and his previous gigs here have been hugely successful. It’s a great coup for the festival and I really look forward to what promises to be the icing on the cake for this year’s programme.”

Van Morrison last headlined the festival back in 2018, when he brought the house down with a captivating medley of jazz classics and his definitive collection of rhythm and blues hits.

This year fans can expect another flawless performance of favourites from the music legend’s impressive back catalogue of hits spanning the decades. With over 40 studio albums under his belt, the multi-award winning song writer and performer’s authenticity and energy continue to enthral audiences who travel from across the world for his shows.

Council Jazz Festival organiser, Andrea Campbell, said the event would be a huge draw for music fans. “We are so pleased to welcome Van Morrison back to the festival this year for what will undoubtedly be a show-stopping performance,” she said.

“Van is synonymous with jazz and blues and has hugely influenced the genre within the music industry, so it’s only fitting that he tops the bill in a programme packed full of talent.

“We always aim to support young up and coming talent and try to offer opportunities for young people to experience jazz and live music at its best, so it’s fantastic to be able to bring such an inspirational and revered artist to the festival.

“Van is always a major draw for fans of all ages, so I would recommend booking tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

The full programme for the 2020 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival - which welcomes hundreds of homegrown and international musicians for a vibrant celebration of live music hosted by venues right across Derry - will be launched in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday 31st January at 9am from the Millennium Forum Box Office by calling 028 7126 4455 or by visiting www.millenniumforum.co.uk

For more details on the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival including a history of the event, where to eat, stay and travel options visit www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com