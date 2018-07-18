Viable pipe bomb thrown at house in Derry

A pipe bomb fired at a house in the Waterside area of Derry overnight was a “viable device”, police have confirmed.

Residents had to be evacuated for a time during the security operation.

At around 11.15pm police received a report of a loud bang outside a house in Bann Drive in the Irish Street area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended and discovered the remnants of a suspected pipe bomb at the property.

“A number of homes were evacuated for a period of time while Army Technical Officers examined the object and confirmed it was a viable pipe bomb type device.”

Police confirmed that a man and woman who were in the house at the time were not injured during the incident.

The PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Bann Drive last night and who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1461 17/07/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton described the incident as “disturbing”.

“Thankfully we are not dealing with injury or loss of life. These attacks must be condemned and I would encourage anyone with info to contact PSNI,” he Tweeted.

Sinn Féin Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson condemned those behind the incident.

Colr. Jackson said: “The security alert in Bann Drive has caused significant disruption to local residents this morning with many homes being evacuated and the street closed.

“Those responsible for this disruption have shown complete disregard for the people of the Waterside.

“Attacks such as this must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“There can be no justification for this type of activity and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the police.”