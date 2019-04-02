Video: Anderson says the North should be allowed to choose their union

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson has said the people of the North should be allowed to choose which union they want to be part of - the United Kingdom or the European Union.

In a video posted by the leftist European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) group in the European Parliament, Ms. Anderson said: "We, as people who have lived through the Good Friday Agreement are trying to get the GFA commitments implemented.

Martina Anderson

"It is a legally binding, democratically-endorsed opportunity that the people of Ireland voted for in 1998: the opportunity to decide what union we want to be part of - staying in the union with Britain, or do we want to stay with the EU?

"And there's a route and a pathway to do that via the reunification of our country."

A LucidTalk poll commissioned by the GUE/NGL as far back as December 2017 forecast that 47.9 per cent would back a United Ireland in the event of a 'hard Brexit'.

Gabriele Zimmer, who heads the GUE/NGL bloc of 52 MEPs from 14 EU member states, has said she would support the reunification of Ireland as a means of resolving Brexit.

The group stated: "As Brexit chaos engulfs Westminster, the future of millions of Irish citizens living in the North of Ireland and the future of the GFA remain deeply uncertain.

"This week, Martina Anderson MEP invited four representatives from Irish civil society to Strasbourg to discuss the worrying situation with Leftist MEPs – and time is running out.

"Niall Murphy, a local solicitor, said the only way out of this crisis is a unity poll on the island of Ireland. Emma De Souza, a rights campaigner, said citizens’ rights and identities are systematically ignored by the British.

"We also heard from Declan Fearon of Border Communities Against Brexit, and he is worried about peace in the north if a border is ever reintroduced.

"Finally, Daniel Holder from the Committee for the Administration of Justice warned that Brexit not only undermines Irish citizens’ basic rights – but also their democratic rights as EU citizens.