Video: Anderson urges Tusk to work for Irish unity as Brexit solution

Martina Anderson has called on European Council President Donald Tusk to work towards the reunification of Ireland as a means of resolving the Brexit mess.

During what’s likely to prove one of her last speeches in Strasbourg she said: “Irish Republicans take no pleasure in stating ‘we told you so’.

Martina Anderson.

"Before the referendum was even called we were in London telling the British Government the damage that Brexit would do to our island. We were right.

"We campaigned for the North to remain in the EU, not out of the total love of this place or some of its policies, but because we knew the damage that Brexit would inflict on our island. We were right.”

Brexit was an “utter mess and total shambles”, she said, before urging President Tusk to “build on the Council statement of April 2017, have the necessary conversations, answer the big question, de-dramatize the issue once and for all.

"If we remove the border, we remove the problem, so plan for Irish unity, based on the principle of consent.”