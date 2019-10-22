Video: Bronagh Gallagher-starring ‘A Bump Along the Way’ nominated for major award - see it now!

The Derry-set comedy drama ‘A Bump Along the Way’ has been long-listed for the Raindance Discovery Award, the British Independent Films Awards announced on Tuesday.

The award showcases innovation, uniqueness of vision and maverick filmmaking in films with budgets under £500,000.

The film is among sixteen to have been short-listed for the prestigious award.

The nominations will be be announced on October 30. The BIFA ceremony and winner announcements will take place on December 1.

Bronagh Gallagher continues to star in the Derry-penned, produced, and shot ‘A Bump Long the Way’ which is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.

The heart-warming comedy drama which was directed by Shelly Love is based on a debut script by the Berlin-based Derry screenwriter Theresa McGowan. It is on general release and can be seen on the big screen locally until the end of this month.

The film, tells the story of fun-loving, 44-year-old single mum Pamela (Bronagh Gallagher) who becomes pregnant following a boozy one night-stand with a man half her age, much to the shame of her buttoned-up teenage daughter Allegra (Lola Petticrew).

As Pamela deals with her unexpected pregnancy and the growing pains of the disgruntled Allegra, the challenges they both face ultimately bring mother and daughter to a better understanding of themselves and each other.

The movie was produced by Bronagh’s sister Louise with another Derry emigré and cinema success story Roma Downey acting as Executive Producer.

It is being distributed by Ed Guiney’s and Andrew Lowe’s influential Element Pictures, which has produced such critically acclaimed films as ‘The Favourite’, ‘Room’, ‘The Guard’ and ‘The Wind That Shakes The Barley’ among others.

For more information on screenings and tickets visit: http://abumpalongtheway.ie