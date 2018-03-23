Video: 'Chieftain's Walk' a fitting tribute to 'fallen comrade' Martin McGuinness

This weekend's walk from Derry to Grianán Ailigh in memory of the late Martin McGuinness will make a "very fitting tribute to our fallen leader and comrade", Seanad Éireann has been told.

Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan told the Senate yesterday that he expected thousands to take part in the 'Chieftain's Walk' in honour of the former Deputy First Minister tomorrow.

Martin McGuinness.

All proceeds from the march to Grianán, which has been arranged to coincide with the late Sinn Féin leader's first anniversary this week, will go towards the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin.

Commanding magnificent views of both Lough Swilly and Lough Foyle with panoramic vistas of Mr. McGuinness' beloved Derry, Donegal and Tyrone on all sides, the ancient fort is believed to have been the one-time citadel of the Kings of Aileach, including High Kings of Ireland, such as Niall Caille mac Áeda, Áed Findliath mac Néill, and Niall Glúndubh mac Áeda.

It was, Mr. McGuinness always professed, one of his favourite places on earth.

Senator Gavan said: "On Sunday, the 'Chieftain's Walk' will make its way from Glenowen in Derry to An Grianáin in Donegal. It was a favourite walk of Martin's and will raise funds for the North West Cancer Centre, which is very appropriate given the weekend that is in it.

"I understand thousands are due to take part in the event and it is a very fitting tribute to our fallen leader and comrade. I find it hard to believe it has been a year since Martin passed away.

"So much has already been said about him. Suffice to say, his loss is still hugely felt, but equally we are determined to see his work through to a positive conclusion both in regard to the assembly and our wider project of a 32-county republic based on justice and fairness."

Participants in the walk will gather at the bottom of Groarty Road opposite Glenowen before setting off at 1.30 p.m.