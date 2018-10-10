Video: Civil Rights Movement was crucible that forged Ivan Cooper and John Hume, says President Higgins

President Michael D. Higgins paid tribute to the former chair and vice-chair of the Derry Citizens’ Action Committee, Ivan Cooper and John Hume, during the October 5, 1968, commemorations in the Guildhall at the weekend.

He presented a special award to Mr. Cooper who joined him on stage for his keynote speech, which was hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor John Boyle, in support of the festival led by the N. Ireland Civil Rights Commemoration Committee.

President Michael D. Higgins presents and award to Ivan Cooper as his wife Sabina looks on.

During his speech the President remarked: “The 5th of October march galvanised the movement for Civil Rights in Ireland. In the days which followed, civil rights groups in Derry City merged to form the Derry Citizens’ Action Committee.

“Its first chairperson was, of course, Ivan Cooper and may I add my own thanks to Ivan, as President of Ireland, for the courage, the leadership and the dedication to the cause of justice – justice in all its forms – that he has demonstrated throughout his political career. The vice-chair of the committee was another remarkable servant of the people of the island of Ireland, John Hume.”

Of the former SDLP leader, President Higgins later remarked: “The Civil Rights Movement was the crucible from which John Hume emerged as a national and international politician.

“He dedicated his political life to realising its programme, and later, its wider emancipatory potential.”