VIDEO: 'Derry is one of my favourite cities' says Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan

Hollywood star and two-time Oscar nominated actress, Saoirse Ronan, has said Derry is one of her favourite cities in the world.

The 23 year-old, who attended the Turner Prize award ceremony in the city in 2013, was a guest on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday when she made the comment.

Ronan, who was born in New York but reared Ireland, was being interviewed about her new film 'Lady Bird' by Good Morning America anchor, Robin Roberts.

A few minutes into the interview and host Roberts informs Ronan that there is an Irish man in the studio audience.

"This gentleman - he is from Ireland - I was taking a picture with him earlier," said Roberts.

"Where are you from?," asked Ronan.

Saoirse Ronan, (right) Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts and the audience member (circled) who said he was from Derry.

"I am from Derry," replied the man.

"Ah, very good, I love Derry, it's one of my favourite cities," revealed Ronan.

'Lady Bird' is a comedy drama and was written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

The film has received rave reviews in the USA and some critics are tipping Ronan to receive her third Oscar nomination.