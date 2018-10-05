Video: Direct parallel between October 5, 1968 and Dublin housing protests, says Smith

People Before Profit T.D. Bríd Smith has drawn a direct parallel between the October 5, 1968, march for fair housing allocations in Derry and escalating protests against the deepening housing crisis in Dublin.

The Dublin South Central T.D. said the Derry civil rights movement, which ultimately achieved one of its main goals by forcing the authorities to create the Housing Executive and take housing out of the hands of discriminatory local authorities, was a clear example of mass protest delivering.

Civil rights.

"Fifty years ago this month the civil rights movement in Derry took to the streets. It brought out caravans and barricades and blocked the streets in protest over the right to housing and it got the right to housing," she said.

"Those on the Taoiseach's side of the House who say protests do not build houses are wrong. They do, because if people keep protesting and keep making sure that people power is in the face of the ruling elite, then it will listen. We are going to make sure this movement is heard.

"I refer to the Take Back the City movement, the Homeless and Housing Coalition and others. We will make sure the Taoiseach listens and that protests will build houses," added the People Before Profit Alliance representative.