Video: Donegal T.D. forced to referee Kerry match in the Dáil warning histrionics should be kept for Croke Park

Donegal T.D. Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher was forced to referee a shouting match between Independent Kerry T.D. Danny Healy-Rae and his fellow countyman, Fine Gael Minister of State, Brendan Griffin, in the Dáil on Wednesday, warning them that fireworks from 'The Kingdom' should be reserved for Croke Park.

The Leas-Cheann Comhairle had to intervene when the outspoken Kerry T.D. took umbrage over Transport Minister Shane Ross' recent claim that those like him who were opposed to some of the provisions of his drink-driving bill were akin to "road traffic terrorists".

Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher.

"Does the Taoiseach stand over a remark made by the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport that I am a road traffic terrorist like the rest of my gang?" he asked.

At this, all hell broke loose between Deputy Griffin, a junior minister at Deputy Ross' department, and Deputy Healy-Rae, until Deputy Gallagher broke it up with: "I want the Deputy to have respect for the Chair not the individual and I want the same from the Minister of State.

"Several other Members want to ask questions and we are not going to play the Kerry game here. It will be played in Croke Park."