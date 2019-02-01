Video: Dublin thinks it can still take its Derry oil in post-Brexit emergency

The Irish energy minister, Richard Bruton, has insisted tonnes of oil stored in Derry and Carrickfergus against a potential supply crisis in the South will still be accessible after Brexit.

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment moved to assuage concerns a ‘no deal’ Brexit would make it difficult for the Dublin government to access emergency reserves it holds in the North.

Irish energy minister Richard Bruton says there will be no difficulty accessing oil supplies stored in Derry.

Significantly, nine per cent of the National Oil Reserves Agency’s (NORA) 1,598,930 tonnes of refined oil and 70,000 tonnes of its crude reserves are stored in Maydown and at Cloghan Point, Carrickfergus.

NORA holds the crude and refined (petrol, diesel, gas oil, kerosene and jet fuel) supplies here to ensure the Dublin government has 90 days of oil stocks to draw upon in an emergency.

Sinn Féin T.D. Brian Stanley sought assurances from Mr. Bruton that access was not going to be cut off by a hard Brexit.

He observed: “Some 40 per cent of the State’s oil reserves are also held outside the State - 20 per cent in England, 11 per cent in Scotland, and nine per cent in the Six Counties which are still occupied by England, Scotland and Wales. This nine per cent is held close to Derry [sic - nine per cent is held between terminals in Maydown and Cloghan Point].”

Mr. Stanley went on to add: “With regard to oil reserves, earlier I referred to the fact that 40 per cent of the State’s oil reserves are held between the North of Ireland and Britain. Under EU rules, this will not be counted towards our EU obligations after Brexit.

“What discussions has the Minister and his Government had regarding what will happen to those oil reserves in nine weeks’ time?

“Under EU rules we are required to have a nine weeks’ supply as a minimum. As a member of the EU we must continue to have that reserve, but not only for that reason.

“We need those nine weeks of supply to be sure that we will have enough energy to keep the wheels turning on this island, for industry and transport and all of the other areas where it is used.”

Mr. Bruton responded: “On the issue of emergency oil reserves, Ireland is required under EU legislation and International Energy Agency (IEA) rules to hold oil stocks equivalent to 90 days of net imports for use in an emergency.

“Currently 57 per cent are held in Ireland, 22 per cent within the other EU member states - all of which are readily accessible - and 21 per cent of our emergency stocks are held in the UK, including NI. Post UK withdrawal, these stocks will still be accessible.”

Irish energy minister Richard Bruton says there will be no difficulty accessing oil supplies stored in Derry.