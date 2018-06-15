Video: Dublin transport minister Shane Ross reaffirms €75 million commitment for Newbuildings to Strabane stretch of A5

The Dublin transport minister Shane Ross has reaffirmed Merrion Street’s €75 million commitment to the Newbuildings to Strabane phase of the A5 road project.

Acknowledging cross-border road development has run into “one or two problems” lately, Mr. Ross, speaking in the Dáil, said: “The Government will be contributing €75 million towards the estimated €163 million cost of phase 1A if the current legal challenge to the scheme is successfully defended.

A5 route.

“The construction of phase 1A will take about two and a half years to complete.”

By Mr. Ross’ projections, if the development of phase 1A of the road gets underway in 2019 following the ongoing legal challenge, then there should be a new road from Derry to Strabane by 2022.

The transport minister, however, said that decisions on whether or not Dublin would make any further financial commitments in regard to further phases of the A5 project would be a matter for “the Government as a whole”.

